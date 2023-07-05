Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Acquired by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 84.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,674 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $207.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $274.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $206.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $3.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PXD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $271.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $221.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.50.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

