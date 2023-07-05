Traynor Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,261 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after buying an additional 598,395,639 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,292,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,869,000 after buying an additional 7,307,240 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 103,959,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,180,000 after buying an additional 1,671,220 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,731,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,131,000 after buying an additional 1,294,944 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,111,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,550,000 after buying an additional 3,578,089 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $46.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.04 and a 200-day moving average of $45.05. The company has a market cap of $111.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $47.55.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

