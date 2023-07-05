iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Family Capital Trust Co boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,589 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $446.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $425.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $409.72. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $446.61. The firm has a market cap of $333.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

