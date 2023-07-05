Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Shares Sold by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,388 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,384,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,658,000 after purchasing an additional 191,888 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Prospect Capital by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,625,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,362,000 after buying an additional 109,695 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Prospect Capital by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,103,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,043,000 after buying an additional 32,850 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $31,830,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in Prospect Capital by 165.8% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 933,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after buying an additional 582,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

PSEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Prospect Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prospect Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

In other Prospect Capital news, CEO John F. Barry purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $628,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,599,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,925,123.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

PSEC stock opened at $6.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Prospect Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $5.92 and a 52 week high of $8.19.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $215.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.04 million. Prospect Capital had a negative net margin of 21.66% and a positive return on equity of 11.02%. Equities analysts forecast that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.61%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -144.00%.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

