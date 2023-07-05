Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of CDW by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of CDW by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 1,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

CDW Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDW opened at $183.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.15. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $147.91 and a 1 year high of $215.00. The company has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.09.

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. CDW had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 90.20%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. As a group, analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy purchased 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $163.62 per share, with a total value of $499,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 68,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,227,931.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.43.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

