Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Buys 3,267 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LifePro Asset Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. City State Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Truefg LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period.

VUG opened at $282.98 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $283.65. The stock has a market cap of $92.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $265.58 and a 200 day moving average of $244.85.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

