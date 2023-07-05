Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,263 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,663,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,223,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,184,000 after buying an additional 697,288 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,981,000 after buying an additional 646,828 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,396,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,431,000 after buying an additional 552,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,106,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,161,000 after buying an additional 506,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

K has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.08.

Kellogg Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE K opened at $68.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.41. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $63.74 and a 52 week high of $77.17.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 32.09%. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.52%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $6,764,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,231,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,735,881,522.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $6,764,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,231,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,735,881,522.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $247,327.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,103.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 603,483 shares of company stock valued at $40,770,328. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kellogg Profile

(Free Report)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Read More

