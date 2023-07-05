Kovack Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned 0.17% of Gladstone Capital worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Gladstone Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Gladstone Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Gladstone Capital by 230.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 123.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 7,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GLAD. StockNews.com raised Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Gladstone Capital stock opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $371.03 million, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.70. Gladstone Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.21 and a fifty-two week high of $11.19.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $20.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

