Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IWM stock opened at $187.65 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $201.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.78.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.