Private Ocean LLC Invests $65,000 in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLY. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

SLY stock opened at $85.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.55. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $75.12 and a 52 week high of $93.98.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

