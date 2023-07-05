Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Purchased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGV opened at $104.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.08. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $89.38 and a 1-year high of $107.28. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.