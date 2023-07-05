Private Ocean LLC Purchases 46 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 30.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAT. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at about $405,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.42.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.5 %

Caterpillar stock opened at $247.33 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $224.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.15. The company has a market capitalization of $127.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.78 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

