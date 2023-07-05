Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Holdings Lowered by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $745,861,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Zoetis by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,395,000 after buying an additional 2,796,694 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 124,281.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,778,000 after buying an additional 2,330,285 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Zoetis by 171.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,335,000 after buying an additional 2,102,306 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $125,005,000. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTS opened at $170.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $78.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.75 and a 200-day moving average of $166.59. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $187.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of several research reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their target price on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.50.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

