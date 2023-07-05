Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.29 Million Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,427,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 196.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,762,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,323 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,226,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,207 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 864.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,129,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,865,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,912,000 after purchasing an additional 643,635 shares in the last quarter. 29.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €65.00 ($70.65) in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Argus boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.50 to $75.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.15 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

CCEP stock opened at $64.83 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $66.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.60 and a 200-day moving average of $59.41.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

