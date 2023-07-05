Private Ocean LLC Takes $55,000 Position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ILTB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 158.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 52,769 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 1,407.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 395,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,968,000 after purchasing an additional 368,963 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 48.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $52.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.75. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.54 and a 52 week high of $58.37.

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

