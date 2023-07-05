Private Ocean LLC Boosts Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 560.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after buying an additional 19,602 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,274,000 after buying an additional 19,738 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after buying an additional 353,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 35,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total value of $5,764,768.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,813,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 35,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total value of $5,764,768.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,813,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total value of $53,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,650 shares of company stock valued at $28,429,036. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of ANET opened at $159.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.39. The company has a market capitalization of $49.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.23. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.31 and a 52-week high of $178.36.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.35.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

