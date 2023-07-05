PFG Advisors Decreases Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

PFG Advisors reduced its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Diageo were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 11.2% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.0% during the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DEO. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,200 ($53.31) to GBX 3,850 ($48.86) in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,890 ($62.06) to GBX 4,720 ($59.91) in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($57.11) to GBX 4,000 ($50.77) in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,908.89.

Diageo Price Performance

Diageo Profile

Shares of DEO opened at $173.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.61. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $160.09 and a twelve month high of $194.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57.

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.