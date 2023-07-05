Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 48.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,198 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of VWO opened at $41.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $43.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

