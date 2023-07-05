ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 275.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 6.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in ONEOK by 500.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 139,379 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 27,697 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth $614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ONEOK news, Director Brian L. Derksen bought 4,900 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,333. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 24,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian L. Derksen bought 4,900 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ONEOK Stock Up 1.1 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OKE. UBS Group lowered their target price on ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.45.

OKE stock opened at $62.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.20. The company has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $71.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 72.08%.

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Featured Stories

