Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,472 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $123.85 on Wednesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $138.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.12 and a 200 day moving average of $122.21. The firm has a market cap of $114.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.97.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLD. Barclays dropped their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

