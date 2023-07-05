Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Invests $204,000 in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,463 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 179.6% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $429,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,155.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $558,780.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,220,046.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $429,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,155.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,406 shares of company stock worth $18,200,490. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW stock opened at $91.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.01. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $107.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on EW. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

