Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,553.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 0.8 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on GWW. StockNews.com began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $704.88.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $782.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.23. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.63 and a 1-year high of $795.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $701.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $656.79.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.82%.

About W.W. Grainger

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Stories

