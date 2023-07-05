Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Invests $322,000 in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,725,157,000 after acquiring an additional 394,480,089 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,130.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,392,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,110 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,863,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,581,000 after buying an additional 3,242,830 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,190,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,927,000 after buying an additional 884,541 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $106.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.40. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $113.78.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

