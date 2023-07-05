PFG Advisors Has $1.68 Million Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

PFG Advisors decreased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Eaton were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in Eaton by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 12,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its position in shares of Eaton by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 1,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total value of $394,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,096 shares in the company, valued at $413,142.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $200.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.13. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $202.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. StockNews.com lowered Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.54.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.