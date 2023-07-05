Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,804 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,013 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,804 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,857,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,250,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,906 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PayPal by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,690,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,846,481,000 after buying an additional 590,699 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,321,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,271 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 110,462.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in PayPal by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794,620 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

PayPal Stock Up 2.1 %

PYPL opened at $68.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.23. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.95 and a 52 week high of $103.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $75.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

