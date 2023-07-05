Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $274,000. Marion Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $408.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $389.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $374.93. The firm has a market cap of $310.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $408.76.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
