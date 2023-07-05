Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $24.98 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 153,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Chevron were worth $24,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.68.

Chevron Stock Down 0.1 %

CVX stock opened at $157.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $297.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.92 and a 200-day moving average of $164.83.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.61%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

