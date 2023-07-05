DnB Asset Management AS Sells 17,150 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

DnB Asset Management AS decreased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 17,150 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $63,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.2 %

HD opened at $310.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $311.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.59. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.43.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.