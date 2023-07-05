JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Carmel Capital Partners LLC

Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 127,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,638,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 62,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 183.5% in the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 34,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 224,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total value of $350,929.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,844,072.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total value of $350,929.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,844,072.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $665,326.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,091 shares in the company, valued at $38,054,075.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Odeon Capital Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.35.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $146.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $147.48.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

