Seelaus Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 183.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,141,876,000 after purchasing an additional 97,907,897 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,894,646,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,484,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,087,917,000 after buying an additional 12,654,947 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,918,506,000 after buying an additional 8,088,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $556,791,000. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:JPM opened at $146.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $428.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $147.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.04.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 29.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,401,207.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,401,207.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,461.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

