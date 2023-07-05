West Oak Capital LLC Sells 1,161 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

West Oak Capital LLC cut its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 82.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $261.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $253.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $74.39 billion, a PE ratio of 49.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.57. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $269.06.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.29%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BDX. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.78.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

