West Oak Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 15.1% in the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMP shares. StockNews.com upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $349.70.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:AMP opened at $335.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.99 and a 1-year high of $357.46.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.04. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.43%.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

