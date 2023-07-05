PFG Advisors Decreases Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

PFG Advisors trimmed its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,310 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.31.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

Starbucks Trading Up 0.1 %

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock opened at $99.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.46. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $75.73 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.83%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

