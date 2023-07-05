GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $5,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 62,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,086,000 after buying an additional 9,271 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 88,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,817,000 after acquiring an additional 14,116 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PH. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.08.

Shares of PH opened at $391.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $346.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $332.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.53. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $235.69 and a 12-month high of $392.81.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.26%.

In other news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total transaction of $859,432.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,152 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,512.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total transaction of $859,432.95. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,512.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,526 shares of company stock worth $11,618,868. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

