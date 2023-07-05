GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 2,335 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $5,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TER. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Teradyne by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Teradyne by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Teradyne by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,000 after acquiring an additional 30,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter worth about $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

TER opened at $111.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.53. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.81 and a 12 month high of $112.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.66.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $617.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.03 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 21.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 11.58%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TER. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Teradyne from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.11.

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $99,408.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,429.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,513 shares of company stock worth $566,871 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

