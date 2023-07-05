West Oak Capital LLC Acquires 250 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,840,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $653,000. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total value of $34,380.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,029 shares in the company, valued at $171,815.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total value of $34,380.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,815.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $3,345,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 830,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,476,960.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,324 shares of company stock worth $7,623,769 in the last ninety days. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.18.

LSCC stock opened at $95.09 on Wednesday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $43.41 and a 1 year high of $97.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 66.96 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.91.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $184.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.31 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 28.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

