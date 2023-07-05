Eads & Heald Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lowered its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 5,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 256 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total value of $65,684.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,310.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.30.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $208.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.28. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $181.22 and a one year high of $262.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.19. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Further Reading

