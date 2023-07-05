Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Announces Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0345 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

NRK stock opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.43. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $11.74.

Get Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRK. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $196,000.

About Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.