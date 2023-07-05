BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (BYM) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 13th

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BYM opened at $11.39 on Wednesday. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $14.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average of $11.30.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 105,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 6.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,135,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,521,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,617,000 after buying an additional 407,310 shares during the period.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.