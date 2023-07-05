Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (JPS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on August 1st

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of JPS opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.70. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $7.97.

Get Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $76,000.

About Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.