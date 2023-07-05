BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV)

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0265 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:BHV opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.19.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust by 37.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust by 62.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and Virginia personal income taxes.

