BlackRock Core Bond Trust (BHK) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 13th

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0746 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust stock opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.82. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $12.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Core Bond Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 43,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 81,333.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 14,640 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 74,942 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 39,550 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,623 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 7,871 shares during the period.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

