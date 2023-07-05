Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NAD)

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE NAD opened at $11.32 on Wednesday. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $13.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,436,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,190,000 after acquiring an additional 115,677 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $661,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $290,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 18.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 386,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,165,000 after buying an additional 61,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.8% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

