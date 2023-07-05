Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NXJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 13th

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0305 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE NXJ opened at $11.54 on Wednesday. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $13.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.56.

Get Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000.

About Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.