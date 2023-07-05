Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on August 1st

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NAC opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $13.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.95.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,202,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,825,000 after purchasing an additional 12,728 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $7,568,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $5,517,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 159.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 401,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 247,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 13.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 372,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 43,675 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

Further Reading

