BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (MUE) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 13th

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE MUE opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $12.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.91.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 894.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.