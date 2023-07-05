BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

MUJ opened at $11.28 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $13.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUJ. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 10.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 7.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 107,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,756 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

