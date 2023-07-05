BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (MHN) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 13th

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0335 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MHN opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a one year low of $9.16 and a one year high of $11.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 38,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 29.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 34.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 43.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 6,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

