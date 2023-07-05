BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (MHD) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 13th

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0355 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Price Performance

MHD opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $13.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.80.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $161,000.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.