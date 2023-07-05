BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (MVT) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 13th

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0315 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II stock opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $12.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day moving average is $10.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 411,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 28,724 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 371,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 12,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 357,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 177,796 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 205,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 33,272 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 127,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 57,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

